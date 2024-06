Ore della calma sensoriale nel Lazio, a sostegno dei ragazzi autistici

epa10555465 Chen Zhifang (L) presents cognitive training for an autistic child at Starlight Special Children Service Center in Xining, Qinghai Province, northwest China, 30 March 2023 (Issued 02 April 2023). Chen Zhifang is the founder of the Starlight Special Children Service Center in Xining. Founded in 2015, the service center is a non-profit public welfare organization that provides early rehabilitation training and intervention for children with autism, intellectual disabilities and language disorders. Currently, 132 autistic children are receiving various rehabilitation trainings here. According to the different cognitive, expressive and physical abilities of each child, the service center provides individualized education methods. For now, many children here are able to go to shops, take buses and even go back to school. "As a parent of an autistic child, I hope to pass on my experience from my child's rehabilitation training to more people, and to help more autistic children fit into society," Chen said. EPA/XINHUA / Zhang Long CHINA OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY